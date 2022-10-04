Listen Live

One In Five Male Office Workers Wear The Same Shirt Three Days A Week!

Gross!

By Kool Style

A poll asked 1,000 male office workers how often they repeat what they wear to work.  52% say they have about five different looks, and they’ll often re-wear the same rotation every week.

About one in five admit to wearing the same shirt at least THREE times in the same week, and one in 10 men say they wear the same shirt FOUR times a week.

Wearing Your Partner’s Clothes Is Good For You According To Science!

We’re assuming they wash the shirts in-between uses, but that’s unclear. The men in the poll admitted that, on average, they only wear 41% of their available wardrobe.

