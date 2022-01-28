House Repairs Homeowners Put Off Doing At All Costs

A new poll asked homeowners about home repairs they are most likely to put off and they include repainting, cleaning the gutters and fixing holes in walls.

The main reasons? Lack of money and uncertainty over which specialist to hire.

Meanwhile, the most frequent unignorable problems included plumbing issues and water damage such as foundation issues, flooding or settling.

TOP 5 DIY TOOLS THAT HOMEOWNERS KNOW HOW TO HANDLE

Screwdriver (52%)

Pliers (47%)

Wrench (46%)

Caulking gun (43%)

Drill (43%)

TOP 10 MOST DIY-ED HOME REPAIRS

Replacing a light bulb (43%)

Cleaning dryer vents (36%)

Swapping out air filters (36%)

Testing smoke-detector sensors and alarms (36%)

Tightening loose door hinges (35%)

Unclogging sinks (33%)

Fixing a running toilet (31%)

Replacing a light switch (31%)

Locating studs on a wall (29%)

Replacing an electrical outlet (27%)

Testing fire-extinguisher pressure gauges (26%)

Checking the steam system safety valve and steam gauge (23%)

