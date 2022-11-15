How About An Emotional Support Plush Man-Bear For Christmas?

It’s the emotional support you didn’t know you needed.

This gigantic teddy bear isn’t like the one we saw at Costco a couple of years ago; just to be clear.

This is a giant stuffy with a “shape and size of a male human body.” But the head looks like a teddy bear.

His name is “Puffy”

A company called, The loving Bear Puffy is offering you the chance to own this 5’7 man-bear for the low, low price of US$144.

If you need some convincing, man-bear will always be at home waiting for you. He doesn’t snore, he doesn’t sweat and he won’t complain. He will arrive at your door, naked, because he is a Teddy bear After all.

But you can dress him up if you want. He takes a men’s small.

Photo Credit: A product image of Loving Bear Puffy