HOW GEN Z AND MILLENNIALS CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS

Three in five millennials and 41% of Gen Z said it’s “important” they have the best holiday decor in their neighbourhood, according to a new survey.

A poll of 2,000 Gen Z and millennials found when it comes to holiday decor, a third prefer the classic, traditional decor — lots of reds and greens or blues and silver.

Twenty percent prefer to keep everything wintery and white, while 14% like to embrace trendy, artistic decor for the holidays.

For many, following a theme doesn’t stop at decor — 46% from both generations like their gifts to follow a specific theme and 52% are willing to spend at least $100 on wrapping materials to make sure gifts stick to an aesthetic.

Both millennials and Gen Zers prefer traditions like watching their favourite holiday movies, cooking and baking.

Another highly popular holiday tradition included putting up a Christmas tree during the holidays (88%). Almost half actually prefer a faux tree over a real tree (46% and 26%, respectively) and 40% put up more than one tree in their homes.

Traditions like Elf on the Shelf® were also found to be popular with one in five Gen Z and Millennials (22%) planning to participate for the holidays.

Overall, 71% said they’ve been following the same holiday traditions for most of their lives, though 74% are open to creating new traditions. Social media is changing the landscape of holiday traditions, as 59% admit they find new traditions through the social apps they use daily.

TOP 5 HOLIDAY DECOR STYLES