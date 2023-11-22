How Holiday Music Impacts Shopping

A study on music’s impact on holiday shopping found that people are most likely to go into or stay in a store if pop is playing.

The most popular holiday song on shopping playlists is Tony Bennett’s “Winter Wonderland” and the most popular artist is Taylor Swift.

There are some Grinches out there…Nearly 1 in 5 people say holiday music playing in stores makes them want to leave or avoid entering.

And what you listening to will influence what you spend…Adults plan to spend $409 on holiday gifts this year, with country music fans planning to spend the most ($553) and classic music fans the least ($296).

Let’s begin with a look at the most-played holiday songs, artists, and genres on shopping and retail playlists on Spotify.

Top holiday songs:

“Winter Wonderland” – by Tony Bennet

“White Christmas” by Bing Crosby, Ken Darby Singers, John Scott Trotter & His Orchestra

“Sleigh Ride” by The Ronettes

“The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” – by Sam Smith

Top artists:

Taylor Swift

Michael Buble

Pentatonix

Ariana Grande

One Direction

(Check out more stats from the study at Couponfollow.com.)