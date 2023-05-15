HOW MANY BREAK-UPS HAVE YOU BEEN THROUGH?
Breaking up is hard to do!
AND IS IT HARDER TO DUMP, OR BE DUMPED?
Have you ever crunched the numbers on this? How many break-ups would you say you’ve had in your entire life?
Someone polled 4,000 people, and the top answer was just two or three. No matter your age, a third of people have only gone through two or three break-ups.
12% said zero, and another 12% said only one. So a quarter of us have been through one break-up or less.
29% have been through more than three, including 5% who said more than TEN.
The poll also asked whether it’s harder to dump someone or be dumped. And the most popular answer was, they both suck.
43% said they’re equally hard, 32% said being dumped sucks more, and 12% said dumping someone is worse. (The other 13% said “not sure,” which makes sense if 12% of us haven’t been through a breakup before.)
Last question: Do you think breaking up with people is a skill you can get better at? 37% said yes, practice makes perfect.