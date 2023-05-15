HOW MANY BREAK-UPS HAVE YOU BEEN THROUGH?

AND IS IT HARDER TO DUMP, OR BE DUMPED?

Have you ever crunched the numbers on this? How many break-ups would you say you’ve had in your entire life?

Someone polled 4,000 people, and the top answer was just two or three. No matter your age, a third of people have only gone through two or three break-ups.

12% said zero, and another 12% said only one. So a quarter of us have been through one break-up or less.

29% have been through more than three, including 5% who said more than TEN.

The poll also asked whether it’s harder to dump someone or be dumped. And the most popular answer was, they both suck.

43% said they’re equally hard, 32% said being dumped sucks more, and 12% said dumping someone is worse. (The other 13% said “not sure,” which makes sense if 12% of us haven’t been through a breakup before.)

Last question: Do you think breaking up with people is a skill you can get better at? 37% said yes, practice makes perfect.