Dating Dealbreakers, According To Pet Parents

More than seven in 10 pet parents see red flags if a potential partner doesn’t treat their pets like family, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 cat and dog owners also explored other common warning signs and deal-breakers that singles often encounter while dating with pets.

Three in five think leaving a pet in a crate all day is a major no-no, followed by 52% who’ll raise an eyebrow at pets not being allowed on the furniture.

The poll also revealed that regardless of relationship status 73% of people believe they’re more likely to approach someone walking a dog.

Almost half claim their pet has been their “wingman” helping them score the phone number of a potential date.

About two-thirds of people are even more likely to swipe right on someone with pet photos in their dating app profile.

Half of the respondents would like to go on a dog-friendly date at a park or a beach. More than four in five agree that a “blended family” can also mean combining your pets.

When searching for the perfect place to live with their newly combined tribe, over half seek out pet-friendly locations, look for backyards and need space for their pets to play.

And should problems arise in the relationship, more than two-thirds of people believe they’d try harder to make up with their partner if there were shared pets in the house.

Related: Prenups For Pets Are Now A Thing…

TOP HOME FEATURES FOR PET PARENTS

Pet friendly (55%)

Backyard availability (48%)

Space to play (46%)

“Safe” spaces for hiding (39%)

Space for crate or bed (39%)