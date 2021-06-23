PRENUPS FOR PETS ARE NOW ‘A THING’

When it comes to divorce, custody can be a touchy subject, even when it comes to the pets.

Who gets the dog? The cat? Or even the parrot?

Yup, it’s all been brought up during divorce proceedings.

There are options before getting married. Like a prenup, “petnups” are meant to iron out the “what if” before the “I do.”

Some states including California and Illinois have divorce laws giving judges leeway in considering what is in the best interest of the pet. New York State has a similar law pending.