How Many Breaks Should You Take A Day!
New research has found that one in eight working adults take no breaks during their day.
A survey of 2,000 adults looked at their wellness habits and found that finding time for breaks can be difficult.
While one in eight don’t get any breaks, the average respondent takes four per day, which is just shy of how many they think they need (5).
The perfect break lasts about 17 minutes and respondents want to spend this time listening to music or enjoying a snack or meal without distractions. Others would opt to get some fresh air by going for a walk or sitting outside. Some would spend their break in the kitchen to get their hydration in or enjoy a warm beverage.
The survey found that on average, those surveyed have four busy days a week, with one in eight saying that they consider every day to be a “busy day.”
Because they have so much going on, one in eight admit that they forget to take breaks most of the week and 34% “always” or “often” forget to practice self-care.
WHAT DOES “WELLNESS” MEAN TO ADULTS?
- “Feeling healthy, happy and full of energy”
- “Taking care of yourself to ensure your mind stays acute”
- “Physical and mental stability”
- “Ability to feel good, share yourself with others and be able to participate in regular normal activities without being in pain”
- “Making sure you live a balanced life and take time for yourself and your mental and physical and even spiritual health”
- “Wellness means getting the mind and body in sync”
- “Wellness is a holistic approach in which complete well-being is sought in all aspects of the person”
- “The act of practicing healthy habits on a daily basis to attain better physical and mental health outcomes, so that instead of just surviving, you’re thriving”
- “Adequate sleep, no smoking, minimal alcohol intake, exercising 60 minutes at least 3 times a week, eating a healthy diet, and socializing with people”
- “Recharge your body and energize yourself with rest food and water”