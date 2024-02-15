How Many Breaks Should You Take A Day!

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at their wellness habits and found that finding time for breaks can be difficult.

While one in eight don’t get any breaks, the average respondent takes four per day, which is just shy of how many they think they need (5).

The perfect break lasts about 17 minutes and respondents want to spend this time listening to music or enjoying a snack or meal without distractions. Others would opt to get some fresh air by going for a walk or sitting outside. Some would spend their break in the kitchen to get their hydration in or enjoy a warm beverage.

The survey found that on average, those surveyed have four busy days a week, with one in eight saying that they consider every day to be a “busy day.”

Because they have so much going on, one in eight admit that they forget to take breaks most of the week and 34% “always” or “often” forget to practice self-care.

WHAT DOES “WELLNESS” MEAN TO ADULTS?