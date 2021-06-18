HOW MANY CUPS OF COFFEE DO YOU DRINK IN A DAY?

How many cups of coffee do you drink on a normal workday? A new poll found one or two cups is a pretty common answer.

But some of us are drinking a LOT more than that.

1. One or two cups tied with 21% of the vote each.

2. 11% of people said three cups.

3. 6% said four.

4. 3% said five.

5. 2% said six cups.

6. And another 2% drink at least SEVEN cups of coffee a day.

Around 1 in 3 people said they DON’T usually drink coffee. That was actually the most common answer in the poll.