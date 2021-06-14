How Many Meals Can You Make Without A Recipe?

YouGov.com polled over 10,000 people and asked how many meals they could make without looking at a recipe.

And for 25% of us . . . it’s less than four.

So if those people had to make dinner for a week, they’d have to double up on three of those meals, or just order in!

31% said they could make between four and ten different meals without a recipe . . . 39% said more than that . . . and 6% of adults claim they couldn’t make ANYTHING without a little help. That’s about one in 17 people.