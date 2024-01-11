How Many Perfect Sleeps We Get Per Year!

In a recent survey, the Sleep Foundation found that 37% of adults slept somewhat or much worse in 2023 than in previous years.

And members of Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) were at the top of the list for sleep challenges.

The survey also revealed that in 2023, the keyword “sleep” reached an all-time high, according to Google Trends.

Tired adults are eager to try sleep hacks to improve their sleep, and the same survey stated these sleep inducers were: showering before bed, using weighted blanket and keeping a bedroom window open.

Respondents splurged on comfortable pillows, quality sheets, and a new mattress, said the Sleep Foundation.

New researcher found that the averaged person gets the “perfect” night’s sleep only 132 times per year…

The survey also found that adults average 120 “Good” sleeps per year which means the remaining 113 nights are lost to “bad” sleeps or ons that resulted in staying away all night…

The average adult goes to bed feeling stressed or anxious three days each week.

In fact, this stress is so all-consuming that it keeps respondents awake for an additional three hours after their intended bedtime. Unfortunately, staying awake three hours after their bedtime is also the cut-off for when they know their next day will be negatively impacted.

To that same tune, almost two-thirds (65%) agree that a bad night’s sleep is enough to ruin the following day.

Results revealed that anxiety forces respondents to look at their phone, eat snacks and stare at the ceiling instead of sleeping.

But what exactly are they stressing so much about? Almost three in five are plagued by concerns about their physical health, followed by the tasks they have to do the next day and mental health concerns.

Respondents have tried reading, warm milk, CBD and melatonin to try and help themselves fall asleep and only 28% found the method they used most often to be “very effective”.