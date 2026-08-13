HOW MANY TIMES DO YOU USE A BATH TOWEL BEFORE WASHING IT? 🛁🧺

We're about to find out how clean you really are.

A survey of more than 24,000 adults asked a deceptively simple question:

How many times do you use your bath towel before washing it?

The most popular answer was two or three uses, with 40 per cent of people saying that's when their towel hits the laundry basket.

That feels reasonable. Responsible. Very adult.

But then things start getting... damp.

Another 20 per cent will use the same towel four or five times before washing it.

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Then 10 per cent said they'll go five or six uses.

And another 10 per cent said SEVEN OR MORE.

Seven-plus showers with the same towel?!

At that point, are you drying yourself... or just rubbing yourself down with a bathroom veteran?

Because there has to be a point where the shower becomes meaningless.

"There. I'm squeaky clean!"

Immediately wraps body in Terry Cloth Larry, who's been hanging damp behind the bathroom door since last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 13 per cent wash their towel after every single use.

Which sounds wonderfully luxurious until you remember somebody has to DO all that laundry.

And then there's my favourite group.

One per cent don't use a bath towel at all.

They air dry. Which raises several additional questions. Are you just standing naked in the bathroom for 25 minutes? Do you have a little fan?

So now we need to know:

How many showers does YOUR towel get before it finally gets washed?

And if your answer is “I don't know”...

Please go wash your towel.