WE WANT TO IMPROVE OUR LIVES... WE JUST DON'T WANT TO DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT 😴

Here's some research that basically confirms we're all sitting around thinking:

“I really should get my life together... but that sounds exhausting.”

A poll of 2,000 adults found six in 10 people have put off making improvements to their lives because they decided the effort probably wasn't worth the payoff.

And I feel seen.

For example, 28 per cent have avoided starting a new fitness routine because it seems like too much of a time commitment.

Which is fair. First you have to find a gym. Then buy gym clothes. Then actually GO to the gym.

I've already lost interest.

Another 18 per cent have delayed changing careers or applying for a new job because it seemed like too much hassle for potentially not enough reward.

And then there's the house.

42 per cent have put off decluttering.

Which I prefer to call “putting things in a closet and dealing with them when I move.”

41 per cent have delayed redecorating, while 39 per cent have ignored repairs.

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That one thing in your house that's been broken for so long, it's no longer broken.

That's just how it works now.

And 20 per cent admitted they've avoided making a change simply because they thought it would mess with their routine.

But here's the interesting part.

Of the people who eventually DID make the change, 70 per cent said the benefits were better than they expected, and 64 per cent wished they'd just done it sooner.

Nearly half now regret waiting so long.

The things people most wish they'd tackled earlier include eating healthier, reconnecting with people they'd lost touch with and dealing with all that annoying life admin.

So apparently the lesson here is: Do the thing.

Apply for the job. Clean out the closet. Call the friend. Fix the broken cupboard.

Start eating better. And maybe start exercising. But let's not get ridiculous and do everything in one day.

We've got a routine to protect.