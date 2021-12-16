How Much Is Santa’s House Worth…

Ever wonder how much Santa’s house is worth? The good people at zillow.com broke it down for us.

Santa’s house is described as a winter lover’s paradise nestled on 25 idyllic acres, according to the website.

The property includes Santa’s main living quarters, a community of tiny elf homes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, a garage with space for an all-weather sleigh and stables that board eight live-in reindeer, plus a bonus stall for red-nosed company.

The home, constructed in the 1800s, is steeped in Old World charm but thanks to a recent renovation, offers modern-day amenities.

Some features include a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace for roasting chestnuts in the living room. The gourmet kitchen is a baker’s dream, boasting an oven with 12 different cookie settings.

The home was built in 1822 and was remodelled in 2013 and offers 2,500 square feet of living space.

The value of Santa’s house is $1,031,401.