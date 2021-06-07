How Much We Love Donuts!

91% of people say they love donuts! Only 1% say that they hate them.

The average person eats 31 donuts a year. That’s two or three a month.

Glazed donuts are our favourite type. The top five are glazed, Boston cream, chocolate frosted. Jelly donuts, and chocolate cake donuts.

Honourable mention to the Tim Bits!

Over half of us have bought donuts for coworkers before, and you might be more popular if you do.

51% of us think more highly of people who bring donuts to work. 47% say it doesn’t change their opinion. And 2% think LESS of them.