How Often We Feel Insecure…It’s A lot!

A survey of 2,000 people looked at their confidence levels and found that for many, confidence can be tough to come by.

Results showed that people find their nerves shaken the most when confronted with difficult situations like speaking in front of a large group, not being properly prepared or starting a new job.

Respondents would also be on edge when in awkward situations like trying a new dating app for the first time or if they were the last ones to walk into a meeting…

Just fake it!

Interestingly, 55% of those who have faked confidence before said it actually helped boost their real confidence. In fact, a third of respondents (32%) “often” or “always” feel like they have to “fake it ‘till they make it” to feel more confident.

Results also found that for three-quarters (76%) of those surveyed, confidence has a domino effect.

Respondents feel secure in other areas of their lives once they have control in one area — especially when it comes to exercise, parenting, and playing sports.

MOST CONFIDENT PROFESSIONS ACCORDING TO RESPONDENTS

Medical professionals — 41% Servicemen/servicewomen — 38% Businessmen/businesswomen — 33% Politicians — 31% Athletes — 25%



MOST ADMIRABLE TRAITS IN CONFIDENT PEOPLE ACCORDING TO RESPONDENTS