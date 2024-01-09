How Often You Should Change Your Undies…

In situations with minimal activity and no sweating, changing [underwear] every other day may be acceptable, says a dermatologist.

A June poll of 1,500 adults for Newsweek found that 47% would never wear underwear for more than one day at a time.

36% of Gen Z admitted they would sometimes wear the same underwear for 24-plus hours…

A common problem for women, a vaginal yeast infection occurs when there’s an overgrowth of a fungus called candida. It can cause burning, itching, pain, and discharge…

How often you should change your underwear can depend on your level of physical activity and your location.

“For those engaged in intense physical activities or who sweat heavily, it’s advisable to change underwear more frequently.”

In hot and humid climates, changing underwear even more than once a day might be necessary to maintain good hygiene.”

No word on how long Jeremy Allen White, of “The Bear” fame, should stay in his Calvins.