How Sexy Is Your Job?

Lusting after someone suited and booted? Fantasizing about someone in uniform? We all have professions which turn us on a little more than others.

Are the stereotypes still true? Are we still into that sexy fight fighter, naughty nurse or hot teacher? To answer these questions. 1,000 people took part in a survey!

Of all the people they surveyed, the men and women had pretty different ideas of what constitutes as sexy for them.

Here are the sexiest professions according to women!



Firefighters take the top stop! Following close behind are builders, who are perhaps best known for being extremely good with their hands. In third place are police officers.

Doctors take the number 4 spots, and finally, mechanics round off the top five sexiest professions for women…



The sexiest professions, According to Men!

Flight attendants take the top spot for men, perhaps due to the mile-high club fantasy! Nurses are in the number two spot of sexiest professions.

Teachers take the third spot followed by a secretary while actors round out the top five!



The Least Sexiest Professions!

Judges!

Web developers

Politicians

Marketing executives

Designers