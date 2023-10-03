How To Boost Your Circulation! (And, Why It’s So Important)
Circulation is so important!
Proper circulation is key for maintaining optimal health. It ensures that blood and oxygen continuously flow throughout the body, allowing every organ to function properly. It helps to heal wounds faster, it keeps your brain sharp, it keeps your heart healthy, and it even gives your complexion a natural flush.
When going into surgery, as I’ve learned; good circulation is key to ensuring that the surgery can be successful. The doctor can only do so much- you and your body will decide how and when to heal…
Circulation can also affect the immune system, as certain blood cells, carried by the bloodstream, help to fight infection…
During a time when the cold, flu and COVID-19 are prevalent, it’s especially important to make sure your circulation is up to par…
What You Can Do To Boost Your Circulation
The good news is there are several things you can do to get your blood pumping. Try any of the below:
- Increase cardiovascular exercise. Running, biking and walking can help boost circulation—and the same goes for stretching before and after exercising.
- If you smoke, quit. Smoking can inhibit blood flow, destroy blood vessel walls, and cause plaque to accumulate in the veins.
- Drink black or green tea. The antioxidants in these drinks help to increase the width of the blood vessels so that your body can pump blood with ease.
- If you are anemic, take iron supplements or eat iron-rich food. When you are low in iron (or anemic), you don’t have enough red blood cells to circulate oxygen throughout your body. Talk to your doctor to see if an iron supplement is right for you, or incorporate iron-rich spinach, legumes, and red meat (in moderation) into your diet.
- Dry brush your body. Before a shower or bath, try this technique to stimulate blood flow: Using a soft-bristle brush, gently brush your skin in long, upward strokes. Make sure to start at your feet and move up to your heart…
- Decrease stress. This can be done with meditation, yoga, or spending time with loved ones.
- Include more omega-3 fatty acids in your diet. Fish like tuna, salmon and sardines can help improve blood flow and are excellent for heart health. Try eating them two to three times per week.
- Wear compression socks and elevate your legs. Elevating your legs will help move blood to the upper body, and compression socks put pressure on your feet to help blood vessels push blood through the body up to your heart. They can also help reduce swelling and can be beneficial for those who are pregnant, those who have diabetes or those who are standing on their feet all day.