How To Do Eye Yoga!
Try it, it may help!
Beetles legend Paul McCartney, 78, recently revealed on a podcast that he keeps his eyes strong and healthy by doing simple eye exercises.
Although there is no scientific evidence or research to suggest eye yoga can help with eye problems such as dry eye, glaucoma, and cataracts, there is some evidence to show it has benefits for eye strain.
Eye yoga might be something worth considering how much time we spend in front of our screens now. Many people are suffering from computer vision syndrome.’ Computer vision syndrome is where your eyes start to feel strained, dry, and tired from staring at screens.
So why not try some eye yoga! Firstly, make sure that you remove your glasses and contact lenses before beginning!
Eye rolling
With your eyes staring straight ahead, rotate your eyes up toward the ceiling
Roll your eyes to the far right
Roll your eyes to the floor
Roll your eyes to the far left
Roll your eyes back to the ceiling, then move your eyes straight ahead
Repeat 2-4 times, changing direction each time
Blinking
Blink 10 times in quick succession
Close your eyes, concentrate on breathing calmly for 30 seconds
Repeat 3-5 times
Sideways glance
Look straight ahead and hold your left arm outstretched in front of you, with your thumb pointing straight up
Move your thumb to the far left and back in front of you, following your thumb with your eyes as you do so
Repeat this exercise on the opposite side, using your right thumb
Palming
Sit in a comfortable position in a dark room
Rub your palms together quickly until you start to feel the heat between them
Cup your palms over your eyes, without pressing against the closed eyes
Concentrate on the warmth and the darkness, this is a good exercise to incorporate in meditation practice
Cross-eyed gaze
Hold one of your arms out straight with your thumb point upwards
Following your thumb with your eyes as you bring the thumb up to your nose
Hold this position for a few moments, focusing on the thumb, before outstretching your arm again
Repeat this exercise 5 times, then close your eyes and rest