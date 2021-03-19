How To Get Red Wine Stains Out Of Your Carpet

Red wine stains are so common, and a pain in the butt to get out of a carpet or couch for that matter.

When it happens, at the moment, it’s sheer panic. But then you remember what I’m about to tell you, and it’s not a big deal, but act fast.

To get out that red wine, apply by blotting WD-40 on the carpet to remove most of the stain. If you can, you should then use a steam cleaner to remove the WD-40.

The WD-40 works as a solvent – normally used to dissolve rust – that breaks up the particles of the wine. It can be used on everything from candle wax to paint.

If you don’t have a steam cleaner or WD-40 to hand, first start by using a spray bottle to wet the area, before blotting with a damp cloth.

Be sure not to wipe, but use the cloth to soak up the now-diluted wine. If that doesn’t work, make a paste of salt and water and place it on the stain (it should be the consistency of toothpaste). Avoid rubbing or touching, and leave for five minutes before blotting away.

Good to go!