How To Make Any Man Obsessed With You, Or Anyone!

There’s a term called “sexy indifference” and that’s the key to getting a man interested!

The term came from an episode of the podcast Smartness with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes and they were talking about a term called “sexy indifference”.

It’s basically when you’re attracting a romantic partner or auditioning for a role or making friends, you appear as someone who does not seem overly concerned with the outcome of the situation.

You are basically ‘meh’ about the whole thing. And most of us find it intriguing and attractive!

It’s the ol’ you want what you can’t have scenario!

Sexy indifference allows you to calmly make decisions and not get swept up in the excitement.

So next time you feel yourself getting in too deep with someone, step back, take a breath, and look at them without the ‘love heart emoji eyes’.