How to Make Your Own Hair Mask To Moisturize Your Locks!

For damaged and dry hair, one of these steps is a homemade mask with nourishing ingredients, like honey and argan oil.

The regular conditioner doesn’t always cut through dryness quite as well as a mask, which is designed to be a more heavy-duty product and left on the hair for longer. Though there are plenty on the market, it can be more cost-effective to make your own at home.

How to make a hair mask at home:

Ingredients:

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp argan oil

10 Drops Nu Elefa Deep Hair Serum (or any other hair serum, or kitchen ingredients like honey and banana)

1 or 2 tbsp of your favourite hair conditioner or aloe vera gel

Method:

1. Add conditioner or aloe vera gel to a bowl.

2. Ensure that your coconut oil is at room temperature and a liquid and add it to your conditioner. Mix these together.

3. Add the olive oil and argan oil to your bowl.

4. Add the serum to your bowl.

5. You could use it like that, or go the extra mile with these steps:

6. Boil hot water and add this to a different empty bowl.

7. Place the bowl with your homemade mask into the other bowl. Stir the conditioner.

8. This will heat the conditioner up without removing the nutrients and will help with the greenhouse method

It’s important to apply the mask to damp hair so that the ingredients can seal the water on the hair strands. Then allow the mask to sit for 30 minutes with a shower cap on, which creates the greenhouse effect (GHE), generating heat and moisture.

You can use a mask as often as once a week, or as little as once a month.