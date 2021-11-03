Reasons Why We Change Our Hair Style!

According to a new poll, millennials are much more willing to experiment with their hair than the generation that came before them.

1,000 women (ages 25-40) and 1,000 Gen X women (ages 41-56), were asked about how their hairstyles have evolved over time.

While the average Gen Xer has only tried six different hairstyles over the years, the average millennial has already gone through eight.

Only one in four women are still wearing the same hairstyle they had 10 years ago! In order for women to change their hairstyle, there needs to be a reason…

TOP FIVE REASONS PEOPLE CHANGE THEIR HAIRSTYLES

Boredom – 46%

Going on vacation – 28%

A new job – 28%

Moving to a new city – 25%

A new relationship – 24%

