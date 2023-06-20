How to Sound Smarter During Small Talk!

Making small talk with someone you’ve just met can be terrifying. It’s awkward, you always say something stupid…

Common sense tells us we need to convince the other person that we’re smart, so we casually drop our job title, education and accomplishments.

But it turns out that’s exactly the wrong approach. According to a Harvard research team, you should ask for advice, it will make you look smarter.

In other words, we tend to think: They were smart to ask for my advice because I am smart.

When meeting someone new…



Ask a lot of questions!

Banish the fear-One of the biggest obstacle to approaching is anxiety. It stops us from taking the first step that might lead to a key business contact, a new opportunity, or a romantic partner!

Remember that your new acquaintance isn’t your new bestie yet…