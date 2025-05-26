How to Spot a Narcissist — Just Watch Their Phone Habits

They're vain, they're glued to their phones — and yes, this new study is probably about them.

If you’ve ever wondered whether someone in your life might be a narcissist, researchers say there’s a surprisingly simple way to find out: watch how they use their phone.

Scroll, Like, Repeat — and Maybe a Bit Too Much

According to a new study published in the Journal of Research in Personality, people with narcissistic traits are far more likely to show signs of social media addiction. We’re talking compulsive checking, obsessing over likes, posting non-stop, and using online interactions to feel validated.

It’s not just a bad habit — it can point to something deeper. Social media addiction is linked to real-world problems like poor sleep, trouble focusing at work or school, and less meaningful face-to-face interactions. Sound familiar?

Not All Narcissists Look the Same

The researchers also broke narcissism down into six different flavours:

Admiration

Rivalry

Enmity

Isolation

Heroism

Sanctity

So, whether someone’s constantly fishing for compliments or acting like the misunderstood main character of the world, their feed might say more than they realize.

The Takeaway?

If they’re always glued to their phone, chasing likes like it’s their full-time job, and can’t go five minutes without posting a selfie or a humblebrag… it might not just be social media addiction — it could be a sign of something a little more self-centred.

Moral of the story? Keep an eye on the scroll — it could reveal way more than just a love for TikTok.