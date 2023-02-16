How To Tell A Loved One You’re Concerned for Their ‘chunky’ Pet’s Health

We all love our pets, so much in fact, that we can’t resist giving them some table scraps.

When an animal is overweight, however, those treats and extra helpings may be harming their health.

Has a friend or family member ever mentioned to you that your fur baby is fat?

So-called ‘chunkers’ are all over the internet – there are even dedicated forums where fans share pictures of portly pets. But while we may think their furry belly rolls and loaf-like silhouettes are adorable, we’re feeding into a dangerous trend.

Excessive weight can put our beloved pets at a higher risk of developing arthritis and shortened life expectancy says a vet.

Obesity also contributes to numerous health issues, such as breathing problems, diabetes, back problems, and even cancer.

SIGNS YOUR PET IS OVERWEIGHT!