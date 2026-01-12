How to Tell If Your Wine Has Gone Bad

If you’ve got an open bottle of wine left over from a celebration, you might be wondering if it’s still okay to drink.

The good news is that wine that’s been open too long usually won’t make you sick. The bad news? It probably won’t taste very good.

Experts say once wine sits open for too long, it can lose its freshness. The aromas fade, flavours become dull, and in the worst cases, it can start to taste sour or vinegary.

Why Open Wine Doesn’t Last Forever

According to Dana Sacco, owner of The Empty Glass wine bar in Texas, wine starts changing the moment you open it.

Once the bottle is opened, the wine is exposed to oxygen, heat, light, yeast, and bacteria. All of that triggers chemical reactions that slowly affect the taste and quality.

That’s why storing opened wine properly matters.

Keeping wine in the fridge helps slow down those reactions and keeps it tasting better for longer.

How Long Does Open Wine Last?

How long your wine stays good depends on the type:

Sparkling wine: about 1 to 2 days

about 1 to 2 days Light white wine or rosé: 4 to 5 days

Rich white wine: 3 to 5 days

Red wine: 3 to 5 days

3 to 5 days Port: the longest-lasting, up to 1 to 3 weeks after opening

If your wine smells off or tastes sharp and vinegary, it’s probably time to pour it out.

When Opening a Wine Can Actually Help

Interestingly, opening a bottle doesn’t always hurt the wine. In some cases, it can improve it.

Letting wine breathe helps soften tannins, release aromas, and enhance flavours. This is especially true for full-bodied red wines, which often benefit from aeration.

As Sacco puts it, wine is meant to be fun, educational, and enjoyable.

How to Keep Wine Fresh Longer

If you want to get the most out of an open bottle, consider using a wine pump. These remove extra oxygen from the bottle, helping the wine stay fresher longer.

Bottom line: trust your senses. If it smells good and tastes good, enjoy it. If not, it’s probably past its prime.