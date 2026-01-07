French Wine Sells Out After Swifties Spot Taylor Drinking It

It took just a few seconds of screen time for the internet to do what it does best.

A small French winery says one of its bottles sold out almost immediately after sharp-eyed Swifties spotted Taylor Swift sipping it in her latest documentary.

Blink, and You Missed It

The wine appeared briefly in episode five of The End of an Ear on Disney+. That was all it took.

Within hours, Swift’s fans had identified the exact bottle, shared it across social media, and cleared out available stock on the winery’s U.S. distributor website. The price? About $40 USD per bottle. Apparently reasonable when it comes with invisible Swift energy.

Swiftonomics at Work

The sellout is the latest example of Swiftonomics, the now well-established phenomenon where anything associated with Taylor Swift instantly becomes harder to find and easier to justify purchasing.

The winery’s owner admits he doesn’t actually know Swift’s music, but says he’s thrilled by the attention and would happily welcome her to his family-run vineyard in the village of Bué.

Not bad for a business that produces between 80,000 and 120,000 bottles a year and definitely did not expect to become part of pop culture discourse.

About the Wine

The bottle comes from Sancerre, one of France’s most famous wine regions. Sancerre is best known for its crisp white wines made from 100% Sauvignon Blanc, along with elegant reds crafted from Pinot Noir.

In other words, it was already a respected wine. Taylor just made it unavailable. Taylor Swift didn’t even say she liked the wine. She just drank it. And that was enough.

Some artists drop albums. Some drop surprise wine shortages. 🍷✨