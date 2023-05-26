How You Can Save Money By Adjusting Your Ceiling Fan

The summer heat is coming and it’s not even summer yet! Temps are expected to claim into the 30s by next week.

No doubt the AC units will be on all over Simcoe County this coming week!

But to keep yourself feeling cool, and maybe not have the AC running overtime, a simple trick with your ceiling fans can help.

Most rooms in your house probably have ceiling fans; Bedrooms. And even bathrooms and kitchens may have that breeze through your home. But what direction should it spin and does it matter? Yes, it does.

During the warm summer months, your ceiling fan blades should be set to spin counterclockwise. This will push the air down and give you the cool breeze you are looking for.

Then just remember when it gets cold (but you still need that fan on to sleep) to change the fans back to clockwise.

This will draw the room air up towards the ceiling and force the warm air down.

Now as you are doing this you might be looking at it spin thinking…is this clockwise? When the blades are spinning that fast it can get confusing. Put it on slow, watch it like you do a clock and you’ll get that air flowing in the right direction to stay cool this summer. Just be sure to flip it back this winter.