Howard Stern Calls Out Oprah For Showing Off Her Wealth!

Howard Stern accused Oprah of showing off her wealth on Instagram. He said, “You gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there.”

‘It’s f****** mind-blowing when you follow her on Instagram,’ he told his co-host, Robin Quivers, before adding, ‘You gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there.’

‘Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,’ he said. Stern also stated that when you follow the famed talk show host on Instagram you ‘see her estates, her gardens, the people who serve her.’

Stern continued his critique, adding that Oprah ‘knows’ how to be rich and ‘likes’ to show it off.

Howard stated that he doesn’t think that people should show off their wealth. Robin came to Oprah’s defence to say that she’s just showing us her life… To which Howard responded:

‘You gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there, Robin. You got to. You gotta kind of think about people who don’t have — to eat. You know what I’m saying? I mean, come on. You gotta be a little bit aware of this.’

After a solid Oprah bashing, Stern did praise Oprah for her charitable work with The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls – her South African school – and the fact that she invited the students to her house every Thanksgiving.

Winfrey has a net worth of $2.5 billion – from her talk show, TV shows and brand deals – according to Forbes.

Oprah – dubbed the Queen of All Media by fans – began working in media at 17 years old until she became the host of the iconic Oprah Winfrey Show in 1986.