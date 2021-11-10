Howard Stern Cancels Aaron Rodgers Over Vax Statements

Howard went off on the Green Bay Packers quarterback during his SiriusXM show calling the NFL player an “F—-g selfie prick.”

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week after he previously suggested that he was immunized. He tried to take back what he said regarding him being immunized, stating he wasn’t referring to the COVID Vaccine.

Rodgers was sidelined from last Sunday’s game, said that he’s allergic to an ingredient in the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

Rodgers turned to his friend podcast host Joe Rogan and not a doctor for medical advice and alternative remedies.

Stern took to the airwaves to voice his opinion!

“The next time this f—head gets injured on the field, they should bring in Joe Rogan to fix the bones,” Stern ranted. “They should have him treat him.”

Stern added: “I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast. He’s an f—ing liar and he could’ve destroyed a lot of people.”