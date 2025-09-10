What Your Hugging Style Says About Love, Friendship, and Everything in Between

We’ve all heard of the snuggle struggle — that awkward moment when you’re not quite sure if you’re giving a warm embrace or a “see you later, pal” pat on the back. Turns out, your hug may reveal more about your relationships than you think.

A new study out of Germany’s MSH Medical School Hamburg says that hugs aren’t just about comfort — they’re powerful, non-verbal signals of how we connect. According to the research, romantic partners tend to hug for much longer than friends do.

Friends: Average hug = 2.88 seconds (basically a “quick squeeze and release”).

Average hug = 2.88 seconds (basically a “quick squeeze and release”). Romantic couples: Average hug = 7.02 seconds (enough time to miss your bus if you’re not careful).

Interestingly, researchers found it wasn’t about where you placed your hands or how you positioned your body — it was all about duration.

So, if you’re trying to figure out whether someone’s into you, pay attention the next time you part ways:

Less than three seconds? You’re in solid friend zone territory .

You’re in solid . Seven seconds or more? Chances are, they’ve got feelings that go beyond “just buds.”

A Canadian Hug Twist 🍁

Now, Canadians are already famous for being polite — so maybe we add an extra second or two just to be nice. (We also say sorry if we bump into someone while hugging. Classic us.)

But the takeaway here is universal: hugs matter. They’re more than just a quick show of affection — they’re little moments that can strengthen bonds, build intimacy, and sometimes even reveal hidden feelings.

So, next time you wrap your arms around someone, don’t underestimate it. Whether it’s a friend, a family member, or that person you secretly hope feels the same way about you, let the hug speak for itself.

And if it lingers long enough for you to hear “O Canada” in your head… well, maybe there’s something more there.