Hulk Hogan Dead at 71: Wrestling Icon Remembered

The world of wrestling has lost one of its biggest legends. Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Gene Bollea, has died at the age of 71.

According to TMZ Sports, emergency crews were dispatched to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida, early Thursday morning following reports of a cardiac arrest. The WWE icon was transported from the home on a stretcher, with multiple police and EMS vehicles seen at the scene. His passing was later confirmed.

Just weeks ago, his wife Sky Hogan publicly denied rumours that he was in a coma, insisting his heart was “strong” as he recovered from recent neck surgery. Hogan had undergone a procedure in May, sparking speculation about his declining health. Sadly, those concerns now seem tragically justified.

The Man Who Changed Wrestling Forever

Hulk Hogan wasn’t just a wrestler—he was the wrestler. Bursting onto the scene in the 1980s, Hogan turned professional wrestling into a global phenomenon and a staple of family entertainment. His charisma, over-the-top persona, and unforgettable catchphrases like “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?!” made him a household name across generations.

In 1996, Hogan famously flipped the script on his good-guy image by forming the New World Order (NWO), becoming “Hollywood Hulk Hogan”—a move that electrified fans and reignited his career, taking the WCW to new heights.

A Hall of Fame Career

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, though he was removed a decade later after a scandal involving racist remarks caught on a secretly recorded video. He later returned to the Hall in 2020, this time as part of the NWO alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

Beyond the ring, Hogan enjoyed success in Hollywood, most notably for his role as Thunderlips in Rocky III, as well as leading roles in No Holds Barred, Mr. Nanny, and Suburban Commando.