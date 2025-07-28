Hulk Hogan’s Widow Shares Heartfelt Message After His Sudden Passing

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of a legend—WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who passed away suddenly on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. Known around the world for his larger-than-life persona in the ring, Hogan—born Terry Bollea—was also a husband, father, and friend. His wife, Sky Daily, is now publicly grieving the man she called her heart.

In an emotional Instagram post shared the day after his passing, Sky wrote:

“I wasn’t ready for this... and my heart is in pieces. He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.”

Sky and Hulk began dating in 2022, following his divorce from second wife Jennifer McDaniel. They got engaged in July 2023 and married just two months later in a private ceremony. Throughout their short time as husband and wife, Sky says Hogan remained deeply dedicated to his fans, even as he battled ongoing health issues.

“Despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him.”

In recent years, Hogan had undergone a number of medical procedures—25 surgeries over the past decade—including a neck fusion surgery. Reports indicate he died from cardiac arrest in Clearwater, Florida.

Sky took comfort in Hogan’s strong Christian faith:

“He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he's been welcomed home. Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality.”

Remembered By Friends and Family

Longtime friend and fellow wrestling legend Jimmy Hart was also shocked by the news.

“I called Hulk on Wednesday night, and then Thursday morning is when everything took place,” Hart told People. “It was so positive the day before… We thought he was doing so well.”

Just weeks earlier, Hart had spent an evening with Hogan and his son Nick at Hogan’s Hangout, the family’s Clearwater bar.

“He was great… talking with fans, laughing, having a good time.”

While Hogan’s daughter Brooke Hogan has not made a public statement, her close friend Ashley Kora spoke on her behalf via Instagram Stories, writing:

“He died knowing what I know—Brooke loved him deeply, was fiercely loyal, and only ever wanted him to be peaceful, happy, and surrounded by people who valued him for who he really was.”

Kora added:

“The world lost a legend. We lost Mr. Bollea. Brooke’s dad.”