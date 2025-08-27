If Your Husband Has One of These Jobs… He’s More Likely to Cheat 👀💔

Turns out, it’s not just late nights at the “office” you need to side-eye. According to a new study from the Institute for Family Studies, certain careers (or lack thereof) come with a higher risk of cheating — and it’s not great news for CEOs, surgeons, or the guys currently “funemployed.”

Men at the Top (and the Bottom)

Using data from the General Social Survey, researchers found that about 18% of men in high-power jobs — think CEOs, physicians, surgeons — have been unfaithful in marriage. Apparently, power suits come with power… issues.

On the flip side, unemployed men ages 25 to 54 were also far more likely to cheat, with 1 in 5 admitting to it. Studies suggest that when men feel insecure or financially dependent on their wives, they sometimes seek validation elsewhere. Translation: whether he’s got a corner office or a “between jobs” résumé, keep an eye out.

Women Cheat Too

Before the men start pointing fingers, women aren’t innocent here either. About 14% of women admitted to cheating.

But here’s the twist: women in low-prestige jobs were more likely to stray (21%) than those in high-powered positions (9%). So for women, it’s the exact opposite of men.

The Takeaway

Bottom line? Cheating doesn’t discriminate, but your odds may go up depending on your paycheque. Whether your spouse is a brain surgeon or “between gigs,” trust (and maybe a little location sharing) is the real secret to keeping things faithful.

Because at the end of the day, the only thing more suspicious than “working late” is coming home smelling like someone else’s cologne — or worse, Axe body spray. 🚩😂