Husband Lists The Hilarious Reasons He Has Apologized To His Wife!

The man from Maine has gone viral after he posted a video of himself listing all the reasons he’s apologized to his wife.

He shared several funny videos on TikTok, one that has been viewed over two million times detailing every ridiculous thing he has ever had to say sorry for.

In the videos, he jokes, “I went upstairs for the night without announcing it.”

“I’m currently working on a solo performance — like the scene in ‘The Sound of Music where they do a big number on their way to bed.”

Other things he apologized For:

A guy on TV cheated on his wife

I couldn’t stop the wind

I wanted to watch something other than a house-hunting show

Standing in front of a drawer she wanted to open

I couldn’t answer all six of her questions at once

I set the glass down for 30 seconds

I said “What?” When I didn’t hear her

I ruined the couch by sitting on it

I didn’t know a closer parking spot was going to open up

I applied the brakes

I suggested she use the urn signals

There was traffic

My annoying questions about mysterious coffee stains

My steak knife touched the plate for a fraction of a second

I accidentally laughed at her insane treadmill theory

I didn’t want to sell our house and buy one we can’t afford

I was limping too loudly after spraining my ankle



