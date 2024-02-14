Feel Better With Hydrating Foods – Eat Your Water

Is your skin dry, full and flaky right now? It might not just be due to the winter season. Your diet could actually be to blame…

Consuming sodium, sugar and caffeine can dehydrate your skin, experts say, emphasizing the need for hydrating from the inside out — and not just relying on heavy-duty creams and moisturizers.

Caffeine in coffee, tea or energy drinks is considered a diuretic, although it needs to be consumed in excess — more than an estimated 400 milligrams. Experts warn us to stay away from booze and caffeine because they can cause poor sleep quality and that can negatively effect your complexion…

Experts emphasize the importance of “eating” your water — consuming water-rich foods like spinach, cucumbers, melons and berries, either raw or steamed, to maintain hydrated skin.

Also, drinking water is key. According to the Mayo Clinic, men should drink about 15 cups of water per day, and women about 11 cups per day.