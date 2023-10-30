You Should Have A Glass Of Water With That Morning Coffee!

Once you’ve had that first sip of caffeine, there’s a smile on your face, a spring in your step, and you’re ready to take on the world.

But did you know, you should be chasing your morning coffee with a glass of water too? The Italians claim it is a great palette cleanser, which is why you often see a shot of water served with a shot of espresso…

There’s a health reason to also drink a glass of water in the am…

‘Caffeine itself is a diuretic – meaning it makes you pee. Basically, it’s all about staying hydrated. ‘The most important thing is that you drink enough water to replace all the fluids that are lost through urine, sweat and digestion.

‘By drinking water you are less likely to become dehydrated and even mild dehydration can impact your physical and mental performance.

‘You’ll feel more alert, it will improve digestion and help prevent constipation. It also helps your metabolism.’

Water isn’t the only fluid you can have, and caffeine isn’t terrible. The main thing is, have a drink.