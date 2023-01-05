Hydration Can Slow Aging!

Reasons to Drink More Water As You Age, there are lots of them!

We’ve been told over and over to drink more water as it’s important for day-to-day body regulating temperature and maintaining skin health.

If you need more motivation to drink more fluids, this may do it

According to a National Institutes of Health study, drinking enough water is associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, a lower risk of dying early or a lower risk of being biologically older than your chronological age.

The lead researcher says, “the results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life.”

Researchers say that staying hydrated is very important more than ever as an epidemic of “age-dependent chronic diseases” is emerging as the world’s population rapidly ages.

Not to mention that extending a healthy life span can help improve quality of life and decrease health care costs more than just treating diseases can.

The researchers suggest that if you hydrate properly, you could potentially expand your lifespan by 15 years.

More than 50% of your body is made of water, which is also needed for multiple functions, including digesting food, creating hormones and neurotransmitters, and delivering oxygen throughout your body, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The National Academy of Medicine (formerly known as the Institute of Medicine) recommends women consume 2.7 litres (91 ounces) of fluids daily, and that men have 3.7 litres (125 ounces) daily.