Hypnosis Cured Man of his $700-A-Month-Pepsi Addiction

A 41-year-old guy in Wales named Andy Currie says he finally kicked his addiction to Pepsi that was costing him over $700 a month.

He got hooked on it 20 years ago, and he’s been drinking it all day every day since then. He works at a grocery store, so he’s had easy access.

Until recently, he drank up to 10 LITERS of Pepsi a day. He says he was spending around $8,600 a year, or more than $700 a month on it. That’s roughly $25 a day on Pepsi and more than $170,000 over 20 years.

He realized he needed help when his weight kept ticking up and he passed the 250-pound mark. His doctor was also worried about diabetes. The 220,000 cans of Pepsi he’s had contained the equivalent of about seven million sugar cubes.

He recently saw a hypnotist and says they knocked it out in a single session. He’s not sure what they did, but he didn’t want Pepsi after that. It wasn’t even in person, they did it on Zoom.

After their session, he drank his first glass of water in 20 years and hasn’t gone back. He says he’s dropped over 40 pounds already and feels a lot better.