The City of Barrie is holding its annual I Love Barrie contest. Students from Kindergarten to Grade Eight are invited to share their artwork,

photos and short stories about what makes our city so fantastic. Winners will have the chance to share their work at Barrie City Council, and be interviewed on Kool Mornings with Dale & Charlie!

Send in your I Love Barrie contest entries by Friday, March 5. To Submit your entries and to learn more about the contest click here.