I NEVER KNOW IF IT’S TOO EARLY TO RAKE MY LAWN

“To Rake Or Not To Rake”… That, is the question.

As you can see, Neighbour Al, who I share a lawn with, feels it’s time to start bringing the lawn back to life. But NOT to rake it. With a combination of soft-bristle broom and leaf blower, we merely “lifted” the grass and blew away some of the debris left behind over the winter. Well, this action naturally attracted the attention of the other men in the neighbourhood, all of whom (except me) have expert opinions on the proper technique for tending to your lawn. It’s tricky right now, because, while you’re dying to be rid of winter… nature goes on its own schedule, not ours.

So the question again is, “To Rake Or Not To Rake”? Of course, if you do rake… it gives you the justification for sitting down to a nice cold beer afterward. Hey, you’ve earned it.

