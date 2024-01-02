Ian Ziering Attacked By A Group Of Bikers

Ian Ziering, star of Beverly Hills, 90210, was seemingly involved in a roadside altercation in Hollywood on New Year’s Eve.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the actor appears to shove a mini-bike rider on Hollywood Boulevard after numerous bikers zipped through a congested area near his SUV. Several other bikers quickly jump in to attack Ziering, and the actor seems to knock one of them to the ground before being chased across the street by numerous helmet-wearing assailants.

TMZ also reported that Ziering’s car might have been struck by one of the bikes, which may have incited the incident. The actor’s 12-year-old daughter Mia was riding with Ziering in his car, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported that law enforcement took an official report listing Ziering as the victim, but has not made any arrests.

Ziering responded to the incident on Instagram.