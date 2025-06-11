Ice Baths Are Trending — But Are They Freezing Your Gains?

Let me start by saying this: I am not what you’d call a “fitness girlie.” I enjoy yoga (the kind with extra-long savasana), I occasionally get excited about a power walk with a good podcast… and I recently went to a Nordic spa where I did a real cold plunge. Like, icy water, full-body shiver kind of cold. And shockingly — I loved it.

But if you ask me whether I’d rather do a full-on weightlifting session or just head straight to the spa for another relaxing soak and plunge? I’ll be in my robe faster than you can say “circulation boost.”

Still, the experience got me curious about all the buzz around cold therapy, especially when it comes to fitness. So I did a little digging — and it turns out, ice baths are having a major moment, but not everyone agrees on how helpful they really are.

Why Ice Baths Are So Popular Right Now

If you follow athletes or fitness influencers on social media, you’ve probably seen them hopping into freezing tubs post-workout like it’s a badge of honour. From professional sports teams to weekend warriors, people are swearing by the icy shock as a recovery tool.

The idea is simple: cold temperatures help constrict blood vessels, which can reduce swelling, flush out waste products from your muscles, and ease that familiar post-workout soreness. And when you’re less sore, you’re more likely to hit the gym again sooner — which is part of the appeal.

But as with most things in wellness, it’s a bit more complicated than just “cold = good.”

New Study Says: Maybe Not So Fast...

A recent study out of Maastricht University in the Netherlands is putting a bit of a chill on the cold plunge hype. Researchers looked at how ice baths affect muscle growth — and their findings were pretty eye-opening.

In the study, 12 young men did strength workouts using only one leg (a fun mental image, I know). Afterward, they dunked that leg into a freezing 8°C water bath, while the other leg went into a more neutral 30°C water. Then, researchers tracked blood flow and how the muscles used protein to recover and rebuild.

The result? Blood flow to the cold-exposed leg dropped by about 60%. Even three hours later, blood flow was still noticeably lower — and the muscles were using about 30% less of the protein building blocks needed for growth.

Cold Isn’t Always Your Muscle’s Best Friend

Here’s the thing: soreness and inflammation after a workout aren’t just side effects — they’re part of the recovery process. That ache you feel a day or two after leg day? It’s a sign that your muscles are healing, growing, and adapting. By jumping into an ice bath too soon, you could be shutting down that process before your body gets what it needs.

When muscles are cold, your blood vessels tighten (vasoconstriction), which means fewer nutrients like amino acids and oxygen are getting through. And that’s a problem if you’re trying to build strength or muscle mass.

So... Should You Ice Bath or Not?

That depends on your goals. If you’re training hard for a competition or doing back-to-back workouts and just need to feel less sore, then a well-timed ice bath can absolutely help. But if your goal is to gain muscle and build strength? You might want to hold off — or at least wait an hour or two before jumping in the cold.

Even using slightly warmer water (like 15°C instead of 8°C) can make a difference. And spacing out your cold plunges instead of doing one after every workout may help preserve those gains while still giving you recovery benefits when you really need them.

Final Thoughts from the Spa Tub

Honestly, my take? I’m keeping the cold plunge in my life — but more for the vibe than the muscle recovery. That moment when I stepped out of the icy water and into a hot sauna was borderline spiritual. And if I can feel refreshed and pretend I’m doing something for my health while skipping the gym? That’s a win in my book.

So whether you’re a diehard gym-goer or a tired mom who just needs a moment of peace and quiet, the cold plunge trend might be worth exploring. Just know when to use it — and when to let your muscles do their thing without freezing them into silence.

Now excuse me while I go look up day passes for my next Nordic spa visit... purely for research, of course.