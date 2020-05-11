ICYMI: Amazing Shots of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds
Operation inspiration came through Simcoe County yesterday
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have launched a unique mission during the first weekend of May dubbed, Operation INSPIRATION. The team’s signature nine-jet formation, with trailing white smoke has been flying over cities across the country and May 10th they blazed a trail across Simcoe County.
Proud and thankful to have @CFSnowbirds tour #SimcoeCounty as part of #OpInspiration and lift the spirits of our frontline workers @simcoecountyPS @FlyCYLS #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/rdrH7yY8zH
— County of Simcoe (@simcoecounty) May 10, 2020
Their Mothers Day flight schedule took them from Trenton to Toronto and Mississauga to London before arriving just north of Barrie for the night.
VIDEO OPERATION INSPIRATION
Canadian Forces Snowbirds flyover Toronto Pearson Fire as they honour first responders and frontline workers in the battle against #COVID19. #opinspiration #cfsnowbirds #toronto @CFSnowbirds @TorontoPearson @PearsonFire4382 https://t.co/4decUoXMg8 pic.twitter.com/vUvZC3Qs0I
— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) May 11, 2020
After 8 weeks of quarantine, it feels nice to go outside 😍 Thanks @CFSnowbirds @AirshowLondon pic.twitter.com/2bdoFOMx4c
— Sandra Zarate (@SandraZarate10) May 10, 2020
After snow and hail grounded the @CFSnowbirds in Trenton on Saturday, the Snowbirds are flying over southern Ontario as part of #OperationInspiration this afternoon ✈🇨🇦 Have you seen them yet? https://t.co/Z8Z9aqVxRm pic.twitter.com/EZzKRnLaVp
— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) May 10, 2020
The @CFSnowbirds fly past the #toronto skyline #covid19 pic.twitter.com/qECDz7t6Ha
— Frank Gunn (@frankgunnphoto) May 10, 2020
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds team took to the sky this morning from Lake Simcoe Regional Airport taking flight for Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay.
— CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 11, 2020