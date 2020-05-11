Listen Live

ICYMI: Amazing Shots of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds

Operation inspiration came through Simcoe County yesterday

By Community Line, Darryl on the Drive

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have launched a unique mission during the first weekend of May dubbed, Operation INSPIRATION. The team’s signature nine-jet formation, with trailing white smoke has been flying over cities across the country and May 10th they blazed a trail across Simcoe County.

Their Mothers Day flight schedule took them from Trenton to Toronto and Mississauga to London before arriving just north of Barrie for the night.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds team took to the sky this morning from Lake Simcoe Regional Airport taking flight for Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay.

Related posts

Ryan Reynolds Delivered a Commencement Speech for His Old High School

Halsey Was ‘The Little Mermaid’ Last Night

Ryan Reynolds’ Expands the Line of “Boring” Conquer COVID-19 T-Shirts