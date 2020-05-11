ICYMI: Amazing Shots of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have launched a unique mission during the first weekend of May dubbed, Operation INSPIRATION. The team’s signature nine-jet formation, with trailing white smoke has been flying over cities across the country and May 10th they blazed a trail across Simcoe County.

Their Mothers Day flight schedule took them from Trenton to Toronto and Mississauga to London before arriving just north of Barrie for the night.

After 8 weeks of quarantine, it feels nice to go outside 😍 Thanks @CFSnowbirds @AirshowLondon pic.twitter.com/2bdoFOMx4c — Sandra Zarate (@SandraZarate10) May 10, 2020

After snow and hail grounded the @CFSnowbirds in Trenton on Saturday, the Snowbirds are flying over southern Ontario as part of #OperationInspiration this afternoon ✈🇨🇦 Have you seen them yet? https://t.co/Z8Z9aqVxRm pic.twitter.com/EZzKRnLaVp — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) May 10, 2020

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds team took to the sky this morning from Lake Simcoe Regional Airport taking flight for Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay.