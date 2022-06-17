If Something You’ve Always Loved Became Trendy, How Do You Feel About It?

Have you ever discovered a band before they got popular? Then when they DID get popular, you felt superior. Like everyone who just found them is a second-class citizen?

Someone polled 2,000 people and asked how they feel when that happens. Are you happy, or just ANNOYED they’re jumping on the bandwagon and stealing your thing?

It turns out most of us ARE okay with it. We’re four times more likely to say we’re happy about it in general. 49% said mostly pleased, only 12% said annoyed, and everyone else didn’t know, or said it depends.