Cutting Out This Food Group Just Twice A Week Slashes Risk Of Cancer

Researchers at the University of Oxford say that cutting it out just twice a week could slash your risk of cancer.

The new study suggests that being a low meat-eater, fish-eater (pescatarian) or vegetarian lowers your risk of all cancers.

The scientists analyzed thousands of data from people and found that pescatarians had a 10 percent reduced cancer risk. This was compared to people who ate meat more than five times a week.

The researchers also found those people who eat meat five or fewer times a week, had a nine percent lower risk of developing bowel cancer than regular meat-eaters.

Related: The Trendy New Restaurant Food Is Squirrel Meat…

The NHS warns that eating a lot of red and processed meat – things like steak, bacon and sausages – probably increases your risk of bowel cancer.

The study also found that vegetarian women were 18 percent less likely than those who ate meat regularly to develop postmenopausal breast cancer.

However, the experts highlighted that this could be due to lower body mass index (BMI).

Researchers also revealed that vegetarian men have a 31 percent lower risk of prostate cancer, with pescatarians having a 20 percent lower risk.

The NHS states that while the meat is a good source of protein, vitamins and minerals, eating too much meat that’s high in saturated fat could lead to high cholesterol.

High cholesterol is a risk factor for deadly conditions including heart attack and stroke.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US also states that you should limit foods high in saturated fats, which include beef, pork and lamb.