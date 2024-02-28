If You Hate Drinking Water, Here’s Are 5 Healthy Alternatives

Water is widely recommended as the healthiest beverage — but what if it’s not your thing?

According to an NFL dietitian, “Water is undoubtedly the best choice for hydration, but there are other healthy alternatives.”

Here’s what to know.

Herbal teas, especially those without caffeine, can contribute to daily fluid intake.

Coconut water is another good option due to its electrolyte content, which can be beneficial for rehydration…

Milk, both dairy and plant-based alternatives, provides hydration along with essential nutrients like calcium.

Another option is to add some pizzazz to the water to make it more appetizing. If you think water can be boring at times, try infusing water by adding slices of fruit like cucumber, lemon or berries to enhance its flavour and add a subtle boost of vitamin…

There are also ready-to-drink alternatives that add natural flavour to water without any added calories or artificial sweeteners, he said.

REMEMBER

Proper hydration is a core part of our daily nutrition plan to replenish fluids lost during exercise and enable proper recovery throughout the season…

Warning signs of dehydration

Common signs of dehydration include dark yellow urine, dry mouth, headache, dizziness and fatigue